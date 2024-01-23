Carter racked up 10 points (4-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two steals in 27 minutes during Monday's 126-99 loss to the Cavaliers.

Like Sunday's game against the Heat, Carter was one rebound shy of notching a double-double. He's returned to the starting center spot for Goga Bitadze and Carter has shown solid production over those starts. He's averaging 15.3 points on 61.1 percent shooting (including 56.3 percent from three), 6.2 rebounds and 1.3 assists over 24.0 minutes per game in January.