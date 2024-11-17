Carter (foot) is listed as doubtful for Monday's matchup against the Suns.

Carter is not likely to suit up Monday while dealing with left plantar fasciitis and slowly ramping up to playing form. The big man is in jeopardy of missing his eighth consecutive contest, though coach Jamahl Mosley said Friday that Carter has been working on some spot shooting and cardio, according to Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel. If the 25-year-old is ruled out, his next chance to suit up will come Wednesday against the Clippers.