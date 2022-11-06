Carter registered 17 points (6-8 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-4 FT), nine rebounds, six assists and one steal in 39 minutes before fouling out of Saturday's 126-123 overtime loss to Sacramento.

Carter got off to a solid start, going 3-of-3 from the field with seven points and five rebounds in the first quarter. He'd finish the first half with 13 points before scoring just four more points for the rest of the game, including overtime as the Magic squandered away the lead. Carter also fouled out of the game late, receiving three of his six personal fouls in the overtime period. On a positive note, the Orlando center has scored 10 or more points in every game this season and has grabbed nine or more rebounds in four straight. His six assists in the contest were also a season-high.