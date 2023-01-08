Carter ended Saturday's 115-101 victory over the Warriors with 13 points (6-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt), 10 rebounds and three assists over 31 minutes.

Carter was already on his way to a double-double by the end of the first quarter with six points and five rebounds before going scoreless in the second quarter. He made up for his lack of offense in the third quarter, however, going 3-of-3 from the field for seven points while adding two rebounds and an assist as the Magic added to their lead heading into the fourth. Carter finished with a team-high 10 rebounds to notch his ninth double-double of the season and he's now scored in double figures in five straight.