Carter (hip) has been ruled out for Friday's game against the Nets.

After being upgraded from out to questionable earlier Friday, Carter has now been ruled out again and will miss back-to-back contests. His next chance to suit up will come during Orlando's regular-season finale in Miami, but it seems likely the Magic will opt to give players like Bol Bol, Chuma Okeke and Goga Bitadze extended looks over thrusting Carter back into game action with nothing to play for.