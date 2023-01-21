Carter registered two points (1-8 FG, 0-2 3Pt), nine rebounds and two assists across 24 minutes during Friday's 123-110 win over the Pelicans.

Carter has posted a pair of lackluster showings in a row, falling to reach double digits in either of the last two tilts after doing so in his eight prior appearances. Given Carter's previous track record and his typical contributions in numerous categories, he's still worth starting in the vast majority of formats, even if he struggles on occasion.