Carter (foot) holds a questionable designation for Friday's game versus the Spurs.

Carter indicated earlier in the week that he was targeting Friday for his return to the floor. While the questionable designation doesn't guarantee that return, it puts him in the conversation after being ruled out initially for contests dating back to mid-November. Given his lengthy stay on the sidelines, Carter could be eased back into action, but his return would likely result in fewer minutes for Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba.