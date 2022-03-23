Carter (ankle, wrist) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.

It will be tough for the Magic to replicate Carter's strong play, as he's averaging 17.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists over his past 23 appearances. That said, in his absence, more minutes could be available for a variety of frontcourt players, including Moritz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez.