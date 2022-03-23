Carter (ankle, wrist) is out for Wednesday's game against the Thunder.
It will be tough for the Magic to replicate Carter's strong play, as he's averaging 17.9 points, 10.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists over his past 23 appearances. That said, in his absence, more minutes could be available for a variety of frontcourt players, including Moritz Wagner, Chuma Okeke and Robin Lopez.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Questionable Wednesday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Continues strong play•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Strong double-double in return•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Not on injury report•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Listed out vs. Pistons•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Questionable vs. Pistons•