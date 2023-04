Carter (hip) will not play in Sunday's regular-season finale versus the Heat, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Carter's absence means his 2022-23 season has come to an end. He finished the year with averages of 15.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 0.5 steals, 0.6 blocks and 1.4 triples across 29.9 minutes in 56 games.