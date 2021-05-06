Carter (eye) is out Friday against the Hornets, Philip Rossman-Reich of OrlandoMagicDaily.com reports.
A cut near his left eye will cause Carter to miss a second straight game. Mo Bamba should again start in Carter's absence. Bamba played 31 minutes Wednesday against the Celtics and posted 19 points, 15 rebounds, four blocks, three steals and one assist.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Out Wednesday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Added to injury report•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Struggles from field in win•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Quiet night in loss•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Posts double-double in 21 minutes•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Starting, will face restrictions•