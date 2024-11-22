Carter (foot) won't play Thursday night against the Lakers.
Carter continues to miss time while on the mend from left foot plantar fasciitis. The Magic have yet to reveal a concrete timetable for his return, but his next chance to suit up will arrive Saturday against Detroit.
