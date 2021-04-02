Carter played 31 minutes off the bench and added 21 points (8-13 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 5-5 FT), 12 rebounds, two assists and one block in Thursday's overtime victory over the Pelicans.

Carter scored six of his 21 points in the extra period, including sealing the win for the Magic by hitting four free throws over the last 16.9 seconds. He has now posted consecutive double-digit scoring efforts for the first time since Feb. 22 and 24, when he was a member of the Bulls. Since joining Orlando, Carter is averaging 13.3 points, 8.7 rebounds, 1.7 assists and 1.3 blocks per game.