Carter finished with eight points (3-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 14 rebounds and four assists in 31 minutes during Tuesday's 114-102 loss to the Bucks.

Carter made his return after missing the past three games with an eye injury. Despite struggling on the offensive end, Carter looked ready to go from the outset. This was far from a favorable matchup for Carter, coming up against the likes of Giannis Antetokounmpo and Brook Lopez. Mo Bamba (illness) was a late scratch for this one and so that also needs to be factored in when assessing Carter's production.