Carter had 10 points (4-10 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-2 FT) and 13 rebounds in Sunday's loss to the Pacers.

Making his return from a one-game absence, Carter was limited to 21 minutes, but he didn't let that stop him from posting his third double-double in his last five games. The Magic implied that Carter's restriction could last a few games, so his workload will be something to monitor heading into Monday's home matchup against the Lakers.