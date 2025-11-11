Carter racked up 19 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, five assists and two blocks over 30 minutes during Monday's 115-112 victory over the Trail Blazers.

Carter put together his best scoring game of the young campaign, beating his previous top mark of 18 points, which he reached Friday against Boston and Oct. 30 against Charlotte. He nearly secured his third double-double of the year, falling just one board shy. Carter has now scored in double figures in six straight matchups.