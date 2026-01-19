Carter racked up 18 points (6-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, two blocks and two steals in 33 minutes during Sunday's 126-109 loss to the Grizzlies in London.

For the first time this season, Carter produced multiple blocks and steals in the same game, and the four made three-pointers also tied his season high. The 26-year-old center has scored at least 13 points in five of his seven games in January, averaging 13.3 points, 8.0 boards, 2.9 assists, 1.3 threes and 1.0 blocks on the month so far.