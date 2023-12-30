Carter (knee) is listed as questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Suns, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter was a late scratch prior to Friday's game against the Knicks. His status Sunday will depend on how his knee feels closer to tipoff. If the big man is ultimately unable to give it a go, Goga Bitadze would presumably again replace him in the starting lineup. Carter averaged just 5.2 points, 5.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 0.8 blocks across 21.0 minutes in five games after returning from a 20-game absence.