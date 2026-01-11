Magic's Wendell Carter: Questionable for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Carter is questionable to play Sunday versus the Pelicans due to a right hip strain.
Carter is a late addition to the injury report, so he'll likely be a game-time call, as the Magic will want him to go through his pregame routine before an official decision is made on his status for Sunday's game. If he can't give it a go, Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner would help fill the void at center.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Scores 20 points with one block•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Season low scoring output in loss•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Second straight double-double•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Logs double-double in loss•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Pulls in team-high 11 rebounds•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Balanced performance again Friday•