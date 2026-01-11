default-cbs-image
Carter is questionable to play Sunday versus the Pelicans due to a right hip strain.

Carter is a late addition to the injury report, so he'll likely be a game-time call, as the Magic will want him to go through his pregame routine before an official decision is made on his status for Sunday's game. If he can't give it a go, Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner would help fill the void at center.

