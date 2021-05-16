Carter (eye) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Sixers.
The 21-year-old missed three games with the eye injury earlier in May, and he's now back on the injury report heading into the season finale. Mo Bamba and Donta Hall should have increased roles if Carter is unable to play Sunday.
