Carter is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Pelicans due to a sore right ankle.

Carter hasn't missed a game since March 26. He's been the Magic's starting center for the past 10 games, and he's averaged 14.8 points, 8.9 rebounds, 1.8 assists nad 1.4 steals. If he sits out Thursday, more minutes will be available for Mo Bamba.