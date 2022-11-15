Carter is questionable for Wednesday's matchup against Minnesota due to plantar fascia in his right foot.

Carter scored 20 points in 32 minutes during Monday's loss to the Hornets, but he appears to have picked up a foot injury as well, putting him in jeopardy of missing his first game of the season. Paolo Banchero (ankle) is also questionable, so the Magic may be without two of their top frontcourt members against Karl-Anthony Towns and Rudy Gobert.