Carter recorded six points (2-3 FG, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and one steal in 34 minutes during Monday's 103-94 loss to Washington.

Carter was largely uninvolved offensively despite Orlando playing without Paolo Banchero (ankle), attempting just three shots while finishing one rebound shy of double figures. His 34 minutes were encouraging, but Nikola Vucevic continues to provide competition in the frontcourt. Carter should remain a reliable source of rebounds, though his scoring production could fluctuate significantly.