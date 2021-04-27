Carter posted 10 points (4-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and eight rebounds in 29 minutes of Monday's 114-103 loss to the Lakers.

Since his 20-point performance on April 16, Carter has been relatively quiet averaging just 12.0 points over his last four games, though he does have two double-doubles in that span. Though he's been quiet recently, Carter is still enjoying more success with the Magic than he did with the Bulls to start the season.