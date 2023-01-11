Carter delivered 20 points (7-11 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 31 minutes in Tuesday's 109-106 win over the Trail Blazers.

For the first time since he returned to action Dec. 23 after an extended absence due to a foot injury, Carter hit the 20-point mark. While his injury has faded further in the rear-view mirror, Carter has steadily seen his production pick up, and he's now settled back into the consistent 30-minute starting role he held prior to his injury. The impending return of Jonathan Isaac (knee) will further muddle the Magic's crowded frontcourt, but both Carter and Paolo Banchero's minutes appear to be fairly solidified. Instead, players like Bol Bol, Moritz Wagner and Mo Bamba may have to compete with Isaac for what may be two available spots on the second unit when Orlando is at full strength.