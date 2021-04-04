Carter produced 19 points (6-12 FG), 0-3 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 12 rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist across 34 minutes in Saturday's 137-91 loss to the Jazz.

Although Khem Birch was out with an illness, Carter is the heir apparent for the starting gig at center. While the Carter-Vucevic exchange was a bit of a head-scratcher, the Magic seemed intent on parting with guys like Vucevic, Aaron Gordon and Evan Fournier, all veteran players with inflated contracts. Carter is still developing after two years with the Bulls and needs added aggressiveness to grow into his role, but he looks like a safe fantasy option for the Magic moving forward.