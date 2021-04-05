Carter amassed 16 points (8-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 0-1 FT), nine rebounds, four assists, three steals and one block in 35 minutes during Sunday's 119-109 loss to the Nuggets.

Carter remained in the starting lineup and was arguably the best player on the court for the Magic. The move from Chicago has done wonders for his game and at this stage, he appears to have grabbed this opportunity with both hands. As long as he is the go-to center for the Magic, Carter needs to be snapped up in all formats if he was dropped prior to being moved.