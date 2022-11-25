Carter (foot) will not take the floor against the 76ers on Friday, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter will miss a third consecutive contest due to the foot injury, leaving Mo Bamba slated to receive another start. Bamba has averaged 31.7 minutes per game alongside 14.7 points and 7.7 rebounds across his three starts this season. Carter's next chance to play will come on Sunday in a rematch with Philadelphia.