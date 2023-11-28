Carter (finger) has been ruled out for Wednesday's matchup against the Wizards.

Carter will miss a 13th straight game due to a fractured third metacarpal in his left hand. Goga Bitadze and Moritz Wagner are candidates for increased roles until Carter returns, which could be soon. Carter had his cast removed Tuesday, and the big man called it "one of the best days of [his] life." He immediately returned to on-court individual drills, but he still has some hurdles to clear before getting cleared for game action. Carter's next chance to suit up will come Friday in a rematch against Washington.