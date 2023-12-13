Carter (finger) was a limited participant during Wednesday's practice, Dan Savage of the Magic's official site reports.

Carter hasn't played since Nov. 2 due to a fractured finger, but his return to practice, albeit in a limited fashion, is a positive step forward. Per Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel, Carter said he's "85-90 percent," so he'll likely log a few more practices before getting cleared for game action. Boston ends Week 8 with back-to-back games in Boston on Friday and Sunday, but it's unclear if Carter will be ready by then.