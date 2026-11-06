Carter finished with 27 points (10-12 FG, 2-2 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, two assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Thursday's 117-104 loss to Phoenix.

Carter pieced together a stellar shooting performance, resulting in a team-high 27 points. This marks his best scoring night of the 2026-27 campaign, and it's the fourth time he's reached the 20-point threshold through eight appearances. Carter also turned in his first double-double of the year, though he's secured double-digit rebounds on four separate occasions.