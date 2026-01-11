default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Carter (hip) will not suit up for Sunday's game versus the Pelicans, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

With Carter unavailable for Sunday's game, Goga Bitadze will have an opportunity to start and Moritz Wagner will help fill some of the reserve center minutes in his regular-season debut. After Sunday, the Magic don't play again until Thursday, giving Carter a full four days to rest his right hip.

More News