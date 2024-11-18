Carter (foot) has been ruled out for Monday's game against the Suns.
Carter will miss an eighth straight game as he continues to rehab from left plantar fasciitis. The seven-year center's next chance to play will be against the Clippers on Wednesday. Moritz Wagner, Jonathan Isaac and Goga Bitadze will continue to see increased minutes in Carter's absence.
