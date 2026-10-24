Carter put up 20 points (8-9 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and two blocks across 29 minutes in Friday's 115-93 loss to the Timberwolves.

Carter has been unconscious through the first two games of the season, converting 84.2 percent of his shot attempts and 57.1 percent of his long-range looks. These gaudy percentages aren't sustainable, but managers can certainly appreciate the torrid start to the year. Additionally, offseason addition Nikola Vucevic is clearly no threat to Carter's playing time, as he's logged just nine minutes through the first two games.