Carter supplied 26 points (11-15 FG, 4-7 3Pt), nine rebounds, two blocks and one steal across 29 minutes during Thursday's 126-115 loss to the Nuggets.

Carter was his team's most efficient shooter from the field, earning a season-high scoring total in Thursday's loss. He has started in each of the last nine contests, averaging 12.3 points, 8.1 rebounds, 1.8 assists and 1.0 steals per game over that period. He'll look to remain solid to extend a streak of three straight games with double digits in scoring.