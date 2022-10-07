Carter scored 20 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3 Pt, 3-4 FT) with 10 rebounds, three assists and two blocks across 22 minutes in Orlando's win over the Spurs on Thursday.

Carter came out with ferocity in the first quarter, blocking a shot attempt from Keita Bates-Diop before recording a dunk off an assist from Jalen Suggs. The Magic Center scored seven points in the quarter on 3-of-6 shooting and added another seven points in the second. Carter really shined in the third quarter, grabbing up five rebounds and two assists, while knocking down three of five shots from the field to finish with a game-high in both points (20) and rebounds (10).