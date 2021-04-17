Carter registered 20 points (8-12 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 3-4 FT), nine rebounds, one assist and one block in 31 minutes during Friday's loss to the Raptors.

The 22-year-old has been on a roll lately, averaging 15.6 points, 9.1 rebounds, 1.2 steals and 1.0 blocks in the last nine games. Since coming off the bench in his first three games as a member of the Magic, Carter has started the past eight games, averaging 29.8 minutes per contest. The third-year center will look to keep the good times rolling Sunday at home against the Rockets.