Carter chipped in 26 points (11-15 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 1-3 FT), six rebounds, five assists and one steal in 32 minutes during Tuesday's 123-113 loss to the Raptors.

Carter brought his offensive game Tuesday, popping off for a team-high 26 points, the most he has scored since early November. Contrary to what many might think, it's actually been a disappointing season for Carter, currently sitting outside the top 100 in standard formats. While his points and rebounds have been adequate, it's on the defensive end where he has come up short. To this point, he is averaging 1.0 combined steals and blocks, well below where managers would have expected. He remains a must-roster player but given his limitations, he isn't going to be for everyone.