Carter accumulated 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-6 FT), 12 rebounds and one assist over 37 minutes during Friday's 108-106 victory over Minnesota.

Carter led all Magic players in rebounds while hauling in a season-high total en route to a double-double performance in a winning effort. Carter, who was one of five players with a double-digit point total, has recorded 10 or more rebounds in three games this year, all of which have ended in a double-double outing.