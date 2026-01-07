Carter provided two points (1-6 FG, 0-3 3Pt), seven rebounds and three assists in 20 minutes during Tuesday's 120-112 loss to the Wizards.

Carter and the rest of Orlando's starters did not play in the fourth quarter, as head coach Jahmal Mosley stuck with the bench unit, which nearly erased a 26-point deficit with a valiant comeback attempt. The 26-year-old big man chipped in a season low two points, and his 20 minutes marked his lowest in a game since Oct. 29. Carter will have an opportunity for a quick bounce-back performance on Wednesday against the Nets.