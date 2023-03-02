Carter logged 19 points (6-13 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 10 rebounds and one block in 24 minutes during Wednesday's 139-117 loss to the Bucks.

Carter put together a solid first half with 12 points on 4-of-9 shooting from the field to go along with six rebounds and a block. He added another seven points and four boards in the third quarter before sitting for all of the fourth while the Bucks ran away with their 16th consecutive win. Carter still finished with a game-high 10 rebounds and has now recorded a double-double in back-to-back games. He's also grabbed at least 10 boards in four straight.