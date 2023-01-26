Carter closed with 18 points (7-10 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), 10 rebounds, two assists and two blocks in 28 minutes during Wednesday's 126-120 victory over the Pacers.

Carter had a solid first half all around, scoring 11 points on 5-of-7 shooting from the floor to go along with nine boards, two assists and a block. He added another seven points in the second half, but collected just one more rebound while also finishing with a game-high five turnovers. Carter has now recorded a double-double in back-to-back contests, shooting 65.2 percent from the field over that brief stretch.