Carter (foot) said that he would play in Friday's game versus the Bulls, Khobi Price of the Orlando Sentinel reports.
Carter was originally listed as probable to play Friday due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot. While the injury may linger, it seems that Carter will almost certainly play against Chicago, likely moving Mo Bamba back to a bench role.
