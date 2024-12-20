Carter contributed 10 points (2-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-9 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists and one block over 30 minutes during Thursday's 105-99 loss to the Thunder.

Carter secured his first double-double since Oct. 28 despite a rough shooting night from the field. It's been a struggle for the Duke product to produce on a consistent basis, and it's clear that the team's starting center, Goga Bitadze, is performing at a higher level across the board at this point in the season. Even so, perhaps Thursday's showing will be a stepping stone to a hot stretch for the 25-year-old, who has yet to live up to expectations this year.