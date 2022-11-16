Carter (foot) will miss Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves.
After missing shootaround Wednesday morning, things seemed to be trending toward Carter missing his first contest of the season Wednesday. That will now officially be the case, potentially opening a spot in the starting five and additional minutes for Mo Bamba, who is coming off a double-double against Charlotte in the last game.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Doesn't participate in shootaround•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Questionable with foot injury•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Collects 20 points, 10 boards•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Double-double in win•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Notches 17 points, nine boards•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Goes off for career-high 30 points•