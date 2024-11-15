Coach Jamahl Mosley said Friday that Carter (foot), who has already been ruled out for Friday's game against the 76ers, is slowly progressing through treatment and doing some spot shooting, Jason Beede of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter will miss his seventh consecutive game Friday due to left foot plantar fasciitis, though he has been able to put in work on the stationary bike while participating in limited shooting drills. The Magic will likely continue to ramp the big man up slowly, and he can be considered questionable at best for Monday's game against the Suns.