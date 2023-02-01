Carter (foot) is starting Wednesday against the 76ers.
Carter was considered a game-time decision Wednesday, but he'll be able to play despite his plantar fascia strain in his right foot. He's scored in double figures in his last six appearances, averaging 14.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 2.0 assists in 28.2 minutes per game during that time.
