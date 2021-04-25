Carter will start Sunday's game against the Pacers, but he will have an unspecified minutes restriction, Roy Parry of the Orlando Sentinel reports.

Carter has been bothered by a sore ankle of late, and while he'll return to the lineup after missing Thursday's game against New Orleans, the big man will be limited. Assistant coach Tyrone Corbin told the media Carter will likely face minutes restrictions for the "next couple of games," so while he remains fantasy-viable, Carter's ceiling will be a bit lower in the short term.