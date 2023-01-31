Carter is questionable for Wednesday's game against the 76ers due to a plantar fascia strain in his right foot.

Carter missed 19 straight and 21 total games earlier in the season due to the foot issue but has started 14 consecutive contests, posting 14.1 points, 8.9 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 28.9 minutes during that stretch. It appears like his listing on the injury report is simply a load management situation, but it's still concerning to see him back on the injury report for the first time in over a month. If Carter is sidelined, Moritz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Bol Bol would be candidates for increased roles.