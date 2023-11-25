Carter (finger) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Hornets.
Carter will miss his 12th straight game Sunday due to a fractured third metacarpal in his left hand. The Magic haven't provided word that Carter has resumed practicing yet, so he may be a long shot to make it back for the team's subsequent game next Wednesday versus Washington.
More News
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Won't play Friday•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Not ready to return•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Will be re-evaluated in three weeks•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Fractures finger, timeline TBD•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Falls just short of double-double•
-
Magic's Wendell Carter: Paces team in preseason opener•