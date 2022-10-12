Carter amassed 18 points (8-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds and eight assists in 31 minutes in Tuesday's 109-105 win over Memphis.

Carter was a key part of Orlando's offense in the first half as he dished out six assists. He then went 5-for-6 from the field in the second half, scoring 11 of his 18 points. The 23-year-old has been inconsistent shooting in four preseason games, going 8-for-13 on two occasions and making only one shot in two other contests. All in all, he's averaging 12.0 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.3 assists in 23.8 minutes while shooting 46.2 percent from the field.